A good news story from March!

On Monday 9th March 2020 Sue Hamilton, President of Towcester Evening WI and Val Goldfinch, a local Towcester artist, went along to the Climate Coalition Green Heart Hero Awards Ceremony at the House of Commons as they had been short listed for an award.

Despite the rail disruptions and the constant rain that fell that day, they had an enjoyable time and though Towcester Evening WI did not win an award, Theresa May was impressed with the Climate Change scarf we took along to the ceremony!



On Monday 9th March 2020 Sue Hamilton, President of Towcester Evening WI and Val Goldfinch, a local Towcester artist, went along to the Climate Coalition Green Heart Hero Awards Ceremony at the House of Commons as they had been short listed for an award.



