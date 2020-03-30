Towcester Daily Drawing Challenge with Alex

Author: Melanie Whitlock Published: 30th March 2020 10:33

The idea is really quite simple, Alex selects an animal, draws his own, uploads this to the group and encourages others to draw the same animal and then share their artwork.

Writing to AboutMyArea/NN12 Towcester resident Melanie Whitlock said, “As the UK started its lockdown at the start of last week, Alex Whitlock, aged 12, had an idea. He suggested that it would be lovely to get everyone together in some way in Towcester, giving people something fun to focus on and share what they have been doing.

"Alex decided, with his mum's help, to set up a daily drawing and art challenge on facebook, and the group "Daily drawing challenge with Alex" was set up.



"The idea is really quite simple, Alex selects an animal, draws his own, uploads this to the group and encourages others to draw the same animal and then share their artwork.



"Within a few days, the group reached over 100 members, and adults and children alike are posting their pictures each day in response to Alex's daily challenge. It has been great to see a range of people taking art, and both Alex and his mum, Melanie, have been amazed by the standard of the art work.



"A couple of comments have been "It's been a great idea and brings people and friends new and old together. Well done Alex." "I'm loving these challenges Alex. Thank you for coming up with the idea! It's great to see loads of pictures every day that other people have done."



"The group will continue to run during this period of lockdown, and who knows, maybe beyond.



"If you would like to join it, you can find it here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/649717355593188/



"It has been a great way to give time to something that has bought joy to other people,



"There are plans to display some of the artwork somewhere in the town in the future, more details in the future.



"For the time being, please keep creating, drawing, painting, and connecting."

