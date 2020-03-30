Joint statement on future of Northants released after elections postponed

Published: 30th March 2020 17:09

South Northants Council leader – Ian McCord

“Next week the government will publish, and legislate for, its response to dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic. It will include reference to the planned reorganisation of Local Government in Northamptonshire. We welcome the clarity this will provide.

“We expect that this legislation will outline the creation of two new Shadow Authorities to come into being in May this year. Just as they would have come into being had the local elections not been postponed.

“Because of the delay to these elections, the current councillors across all district, borough and county councils, as elected representatives, will form these new organisations on an interim basis until elections are held on the 6th May 2021.

“Due to this different approach and the absence of newly elected bodies, we also expect the government to nominate those local councillors who will be interim Leaders and Deputy Leaders of the Shadow Authorities as opposed to these being selected locally. Those nominated will take on this responsibility until such time as elected representatives can be returned to the new councils.

“The coronavirus is likely to have a profound impact on our society. Its impact on local government reorganisation in Northamptonshire is minor in comparison to the hardships and tragedies impacting our communities. However we welcome the clarity the government intends to provide so that work can continue on the creation of two new unitary councils. “

Borough of Wellingborough Council leader – Martin GriffithsCorby Borough Council leader – Tom BeattieDaventry District Council leader – Richard AugerEast Northamptonshire Council leader – Steven NorthKettering Borough Council leader – Russell RobertsNorthampton Borough Council leader – Jonathan NunnNorthamptonshire County Council leader – Matt GolbySouth Northants Council leader – Ian McCord

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.