The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
The Garage at Blakesley

Joint statement on future of Northants released after elections postponed

Published: 30th March 2020 17:09

South Northants Council leader – Ian McCordSouth Northants Council leader – Ian McCord

“Next week the government will publish, and legislate for, its response to dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic. It will include reference to the planned reorganisation of Local Government in Northamptonshire. We welcome the clarity this will provide.

“We expect that this legislation will outline the creation of two new Shadow Authorities to come into being in May this year. Just as they would have come into being had the local elections not been postponed.

“Because of the delay to these elections, the current councillors across all district, borough and county councils, as elected representatives, will form these new organisations on an interim basis until elections are held on the 6th May 2021.

“Due to this different approach and the absence of newly elected bodies, we also expect the government to nominate those local councillors who will be interim Leaders and Deputy Leaders of the Shadow Authorities as opposed to these being selected locally. Those nominated will take on this responsibility until such time as elected representatives can be returned to the new councils.

“The coronavirus is likely to have a profound impact on our society. Its impact on local government reorganisation in Northamptonshire is minor in comparison to the hardships and tragedies impacting our communities. However we welcome the clarity the government intends to provide so that work can continue on the creation of two new unitary councils. “

Borough of Wellingborough Council leader – Martin Griffiths
Corby Borough Council leader – Tom Beattie
Daventry District Council leader – Richard Auger
East Northamptonshire Council leader – Steven North
Kettering Borough Council leader – Russell Roberts
Northampton Borough Council leader – Jonathan Nunn
Northamptonshire County Council leader – Matt Golby
South Northants Council leader – Ian McCord
Comments

