  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bell Plantation Garden Centre

Testimonials

"Thanks for this and thanks to you within days I had several ‘Man and Van’ calls."
- Vanessa Bird - NORPIP
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

New Northants Coronavirus support line launched

Author: Alan Earle Published: 2nd April 2020 09:45
New Northants Coronavirus support line launchedNew Northants Coronavirus support line launched

A new support line has been launched to support the most vulnerable members of our community.

The new support line - which can be reached on 0300 126 1000 (Option 5) - allows those who cannot leave their homes under current restrictions and those who have nobody to call upon for help, to request support in getting access to food, prescriptions and other vital services that they require.

There are a large number of people across Northamptonshire who are currently in isolation for various reasons. These include individuals displaying symptoms of Coronavirus and those with existing health conditions, those who are pregnant or those aged 70 and above.

The Customer Service Centre at Northamptonshire County Council will be managing the helpline, ensuring that each call is appropriately triaged so that individuals receive the care and support that is appropriate to their needs.

The Community Resilience Service will co-ordinate requests for help in conjunction with the District and Borough Councils, mapping those requests by area and linking them up with local community groups, volunteers and voluntary organisations who have pledged their support

Those requiring help are asked to call the support line on the following number:

0300 126 1000 (option 5)

For more information on Northants County Council Website
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies