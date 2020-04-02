NN12

Local News New Northants Coronavirus support line launched Author: Alan Earle Published: 2nd April 2020 09:45 New Northants Coronavirus support line launched New Northants Coronavirus support line launched



A new support line has been launched to support the most vulnerable members of our community.



The new support line - which can be reached on 0300 126 1000 (Option 5) - allows those who cannot leave their homes under current restrictions and those who have nobody to call upon for help, to request support in getting access to food, prescriptions and other vital services that they require.



There are a large number of people across Northamptonshire who are currently in isolation for various reasons. These include individuals displaying symptoms of Coronavirus and those with existing health conditions, those who are pregnant or those aged 70 and above.



The Customer Service Centre at Northamptonshire County Council will be managing the helpline, ensuring that each call is appropriately triaged so that individuals receive the care and support that is appropriate to their needs.



The Community Resilience Service will co-ordinate requests for help in conjunction with the District and Borough Councils, mapping those requests by area and linking them up with local community groups, volunteers and voluntary organisations who have pledged their support



Those requiring help are asked to call the support line on the following number:



0300 126 1000 (option 5)



