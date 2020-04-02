The Boat Inn - Groceries, Beer and Ready Made Meals

Author: Andrew Woodward Published: 2nd April 2020 10:47

Orders waiting to be picked up at The Boat Inn, Stoke Bruerne

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Andrew Woodward of Stoke Bruerne's famous canalside pub and restaurant The Boat Inn said, "In these difficult times The Boat Inn has been supplying groceries, beer and ready meals amongst other requested items and will continue to do so for as long as necessary.

"We have been happy to help in the community for those in need of supplies and we have been humbled by the gratitude shown for this service. We really appreciate all your support.



"Call us on (01604) 862428 to place your order anytime between 9:00am to 6:00pm.

"Collections can be made between 10:00am to 12:00pm.

"Local deliveries can be arranged simply ask when placing your order. A small delivery charge may apply for surrounding villages or greater distances.



"See our latest groceries list

"We have been pleased to help those who have had to self isolate, the vulnerable and those struggling to leave their homes. We have delivered to many locals in Stoke Bruerne and surrounding villages including (but not limited to) Blisworth, Towcester, Roade, Grange Park & Hunsbury. If you are in need of supplies and delivery, contact us!



"A wide range of supplies! The Boat Inn is happy to supply a healthy range of products including (but not limited to) fruit, vegetables, tinned goods, meats, cereal, baking ingredients, milk, eggs, cheeses, chocolate, biscuits, beer, cider, lager, wine, spirits, soft drinks and even toilet roll... and much, much more. All items subject to availability."

Friendly & efficient service!

"Call us to place your order and we will get it together and ready for safe collection or delivered to your door usually on the same day (depending on the time of your call). We will always do our best to be friendly and smiley during these challenging times!"



The Boat Inn, Stoke Bruerne

Stoke Bruerne

Nr Towcester

Northampton, Northamptonshire NN12 7SB

(01604) 862428

