Local News Help for South Northants residents with Council Tax Author: Gavin Moore Published: 4th April 2020 08:58



Those who cannot pay their Council Tax due to the Coronavirus are being urged to claim the benefits they are entitled to by South Northamptonshire Council (SNC).



Councillor Peter Rawlinson SNC’s portfolio holder for finance, performance and governance, said: “We continue to provide local services to communities. Waste and recycling collections continue, planning applications are being processed and housing needs are being fulfilled.



“The collection of Council Tax from residents helps us to fund these services.



"However, I know that households will be facing financial strain due to the Coronavirus, possibly more strain than they have ever faced previously, and we would ask people to contact the Department for Work and Pensions to claim any benefits they may be eligible for, then contact us if they still need help paying their Council Tax.”



The government has created a hardship fund to be administered by district councils and SNC is currently working on the process of applying this further relief to accounts that are eligible.



Those who qualify will do so automatically and will be sent a revised Council Tax bill.



For more information visit



The Government is also giving renters more security by suspending all evictions and extending the notice of possession period to three months, while at the same time working with lenders to offer mortgage holidays for buy to let owners -



Separate measures are in place to help businesses, the self-employed and employee, visit -



The council is also warning residents to guard against criminals and scammers exploiting concerns about Council Tax during Coronavirus emergency.



