The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
The Garage at Blakesley

Testimonials

"Just to say a big thankyou for running a story on my songwriting programme :) have had some very positive feedback!"
- Actually Amy
Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Towcester April Farmers Market Goes Online

Author: Nick Holder Published: 6th April 2020 08:37
With all of the issues over social distancing rules, travel restrictions, and the risk to health from the current Coronavirus outbreak, the monthly Towcester Farmers Market has had to be suspended for the time being, with a big new relaunch expected when the situation changes for the better.

That does not mean that the food, normally available at the market, cannot still be purchased though. Some of the stall holders have switched to selling their products online, and will deliver the food to customers while still following safe measures. This means that they are available all month too.

Amongst the stall holders still selling food online are Crayfish Capers, Debbies Foods, Caked in Bread, and a new stall holder who was planning to join the market in April, namely The Really Good Group Ltd, who sell a range of hand made burgers and sausages, and who will be a great addition to the market when it restarts.

A description of the businesses, items available, and including the contact details, are available on Facebook by looking at the Towcester Farmers Market facebook page. The page can be found by putting in a simple search for that page name.

Alternatively, look at the www.crayfishcapers.co.uk website, as Mark Lees of Crayfish Capers is coordinating the online system and can assist in pointing shoppers to the right business, or call them on 07990 527003 for further assistance.

We thank all of our customers during this difficult time, and we hope that you understand the reasons for this change being necessary. We wish everybody good health, stay safe, follow the guidance, and hope to see everybody back again at the market when the situation improves.

Nick Holder
Farmers Market Manager
Towcester and District Lions Club
