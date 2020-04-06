Towcester April Farmers Market Goes Online

NN12

With all of the issues over social distancing rules, travel restrictions, and the risk to health from the current Coronavirus outbreak, the monthly Towcester Farmers Market has had to be suspended for the time being, with a big new relaunch expected when the situation changes for the better.



That does not mean that the food, normally available at the market, cannot still be purchased though. Some of the stall holders have switched to selling their products online, and will deliver the food to customers while still following safe measures. This means that they are available all month too.



Amongst the stall holders still selling food online are Crayfish Capers, Debbies Foods, Caked in Bread, and a new stall holder who was planning to join the market in April, namely The Really Good Group Ltd, who sell a range of hand made burgers and sausages, and who will be a great addition to the market when it restarts.



A description of the businesses, items available, and including the contact details, are available on Facebook by looking at the Towcester Farmers Market facebook page. The page can be found by putting in a simple search for that page name.



Alternatively, look at the



We thank all of our customers during this difficult time, and we hope that you understand the reasons for this change being necessary. We wish everybody good health, stay safe, follow the guidance, and hope to see everybody back again at the market when the situation improves.



Nick Holder

Farmers Market Manager

