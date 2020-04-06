NN12

>

News

>

Local News Extra Northants beds secured for people leaving hosptial Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 6th April 2020 13:51 Council leader Cllr Matt Golby said: “Increasing the number of beds available for people to use when they leave hospital is an absolutely vital part of the council’s ongoing work to deal with the current Covid-19 crisis. Council leader Cllr Matt Golby said: “Increasing the number of beds available for people to use when they leave hospital is an absolutely vital part of the council’s ongoing work to deal with the current Covid-19 crisis.



Almost 140 new social care beds have been secured in the county with more in the pipeline.



Northamptonshire County Council has been working to identify more beds to deliver additional residential adult care capacity for people being discharged from hospital, therefore freeing up vital capacity in the county’s hospitals.



The extra beds have been secured at both council and privately run care facilities. This has entailed carrying out adaptations and functional improvements necessary for care provision as well as negotiating appropriate licenses to use the beds.



They have also been secured at St Andrew’s Healthcare, with 43 rooms at Foster Ward, Daniel Rambaut Ward and Althorp Ward being made available.



Work is also underway to deliver additional mortuary capacity for the county with three possible locations currently being considered.



Council leader Cllr Matt Golby said: “Increasing the number of beds available for people to use when they leave hospital is an absolutely vital part of the council’s ongoing work to deal with the current Covid-19 crisis.



“The team has achieved a great deal in a short amount of time, mobilising numerous contractors for urgent refurbishment work as well as carrying out negotiations with care homes and ensuring the right licenses are in place to make this work.



“We are continuing to work to do everything we can to secure more beds and further increase this capacity.”



Katie Fisher, St Andrew’s Healthcare CEO said: “As a charity with roots in Northampton we’re very happy to help in any way we can. Providing these extra care beds allows us to give something back to the community in Northamptonshire as well as easing the pressure on both the NHS and the council during this pandemic.”

Almost 140 new social care beds have been secured in the county with more in the pipeline.Northamptonshire County Council has been working to identify more beds to deliver additional residential adult care capacity for people being discharged from hospital, therefore freeing up vital capacity in the county’s hospitals.The extra beds have been secured at both council and privately run care facilities. This has entailed carrying out adaptations and functional improvements necessary for care provision as well as negotiating appropriate licenses to use the beds.They have also been secured at St Andrew’s Healthcare, with 43 rooms at Foster Ward, Daniel Rambaut Ward and Althorp Ward being made available.Work is also underway to deliver additional mortuary capacity for the county with three possible locations currently being considered.Council leader Cllr Matt Golby said: “Increasing the number of beds available for people to use when they leave hospital is an absolutely vital part of the council’s ongoing work to deal with the current Covid-19 crisis.“The team has achieved a great deal in a short amount of time, mobilising numerous contractors for urgent refurbishment work as well as carrying out negotiations with care homes and ensuring the right licenses are in place to make this work.“We are continuing to work to do everything we can to secure more beds and further increase this capacity.”Katie Fisher, St Andrew’s Healthcare CEO said: “As a charity with roots in Northampton we’re very happy to help in any way we can. Providing these extra care beds allows us to give something back to the community in Northamptonshire as well as easing the pressure on both the NHS and the council during this pandemic.” Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.