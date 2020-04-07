  • Bookmark this page

Support for South Northamptonshire businesses up and running

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 7th April 2020 13:08
An online system through which businesses can apply for grants during the Coronavirus emergency, has been launched by South Northamptonshire Council (SNC).
 
The grant support scheme is aimed mainly at supporting small businesses which were forced to close by the UK Government.
 
To apply, and to read the Governments FAQs on the scheme, visit - Business Grants .
 
SNC is set to distribute more than £17 million from the scheme and estimates that over 1,500 businesses could benefit.
 
Cllr Peter Rawlinson, SNC’s portfolio holder for finance, performance and governance, said: “We know businesses across the district are feeling the strain and I want them to know we are doing everything we can to support them.”
 
A £10,000 grant will be paid by us to all businesses which are in receipt of Small Business Rates Relief or Rural Rate relief.
 
Businesses which are in receipt of the Enhanced Retail Discount for 2020/21 and have a rateable value of up to £15,000 which are not covered by the Small Business Grant Fund, will also receive a grant of £10,000.
 
Retail Leisure and Hospitality business properties with a rateable value of up to £50,999 will receive a grant of £25,000.
 
Businesses will be eligible for a grant on more than one property, providing certain criteria are met. A separate form must be completed for each property that may be eligible for a grant.
 
The application must be completed by the Business Ratepayer and a bank statement dated within the last three months will be required to support the information provided.
 
If the ratepayer is a company or partnership, it should be completed by a company director or one of the partners in the firm.
