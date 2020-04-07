District council’s website on the podium for accessibility

NN12

Those with poor sight or dyslexia can easily access online services in South Northamptonshire after the district council’s website scored a top three spot in an accessibility league table.



Every month the Society for Innovation, Technology and Modernisation (SOCITM) along with Silktide test 125 random pages on every council website in the UK.



They examine 200 criteria within those pages and assesses them against an internationally recognised standard for accessibility. That assessment is then simplified down to a score out of 100.



During March the South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) site was given a score of 95, placing it third out of 400 local authority websites, up from fourth the previous month.



SNC has been regularly updating its website to reflect the latest Government advice and information and has launched an online application system for business grants.



The homepage also contains links to information for tenants and landlords, food businesses and those wanting to volunteer to help people during the lockdown.



Those with poor sight or dyslexia can easily access online services in South Northamptonshire after the district council's website scored a top three spot in an accessibility league table.Every month the Society for Innovation, Technology and Modernisation (SOCITM) along with Silktide test 125 random pages on every council website in the UK.They examine 200 criteria within those pages and assesses them against an internationally recognised standard for accessibility. That assessment is then simplified down to a score out of 100.During March the South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) site was given a score of 95, placing it third out of 400 local authority websites, up from fourth the previous month.Cllr Andrew Grant, SNC's portfolio holder for customer services and IT, said: "The SNC website has been above average since it was updated three years ago, but we can be proud in the knowledge that independent analysis defines it as excellent at the very time when a good website is needed most."SNC has been regularly updating its website to reflect the latest Government advice and information and has launched an online application system for business grants.The homepage also contains links to information for tenants and landlords, food businesses and those wanting to volunteer to help people during the lockdown.Visit www.southorthants.gov.uk