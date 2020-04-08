Tove Valley Centre construction on hold

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 8th April 2020 09:24

Just two weeks after construction of the Tove Valley Centre began, the focus of work shifted to making the site safe and secure ahead of closing for works on Friday 27th March 2020 due to COVID-19. Representatives from Steele & Bray Limited are checking the site regularly and will deal with any issues that arise. If you become aware of anything on the site that causes you concern, feel free to contact Steele & Bray Ltd directly on 01604 716808.

The site will remain closed until further notice. Meanwhile, members of Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship will continue to pray for employees of Steele & Bray Ltd and the subcontractors that are now unable to work due to the shut down.

All TVC Fundraising Events that were planned for 2020 are currently on hold. A decision will soon be made regarding the Quiz Evening planned for 29th May.

We are hopeful that we will be able to welcome Fynnius Fogg back to Towcester to entertain us with music of the 60's and 70's on Saturday 24th October 2020. Please keep an eye on local press for updates regarding our Fundraising Events.

Meanwhile, keep safe. We look forward to seeing you again soon.

