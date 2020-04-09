  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"Just to say that I think the new look to the NN12 site is excellent! It's packed with information but not over-crowded and in-yer-face like a lot of sites. It's great to scroll down and see all the ne..." more
- Nick King
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Northants Police Easter clampdown on Covid-19 restrictions

Author: Northants Police Published: 9th April 2020 09:56

Chief Constable Nick Adderley, said: “Firstly, I want to thank the majority of people in Northamptonshire who have risen to this unprecedented challenge and saved lives by staying at home. Please do not think we underestimate how much of an ask this has been and we do really appreciate your support.Chief Constable Nick Adderley, said: “Firstly, I want to thank the majority of people in Northamptonshire who have risen to this unprecedented challenge and saved lives by staying at home. Please do not think we underestimate how much of an ask this has been and we do really appreciate your support.

Northamptonshire Police is preparing to up its enforcement activity against those who continue to flout the COVID-19 restrictions in the county.

The Force has not issued any fines for non-compliance so far, preferring to adopt an approach which seeks to educate people, engage with them and explain how their behaviour could affect others.

While the majority of the public have been fantastic in staying inside, with police officers on foot patrol sharing photos of the many empty spaces across the county, a small minority have chosen to break the rules, greatly frustrating those people who have made a positive choice to stay inside.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley, said: “Firstly, I want to thank the majority of people in Northamptonshire who have risen to this unprecedented challenge and saved lives by staying at home. Please do not think we underestimate how much of an ask this has been and we do really appreciate your support.

“Sadly, there are a small minority of people in this county who continue to flout the restrictions despite how hard we have tried to engage with them, and considering what is at stake here, this is hugely disappointing.

“NHS staff are dying on the frontline fighting this deadly disease and over 85,000 people have lost their lives worldwide because of it. COVID-19 has taken people of all ages away from their families far too soon - sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, grandparents, partners, friends.

“And yet some people are still breaching the restrictions put in place solely to protect them and the people they love. Rightly and understandably, this is starting to greatly frustrate those members of the public who are following the rules.

“This is why we will be upping our enforcement activity and fining people who are found to be breaching the COVID-19 restrictions, be it people gathering in public or at other people’s homes, or making journeys that are not essential.”

Northamptonshire Police can issue penalty notices of £60 where they have reason to believe there has been an offence under the regulations. These penalties are doubled for each repeat offence up to a £960 cap.

Chief Constable Adderley, added: “Once again I would like to thank the majority of the public who are supporting us and the NHS by only going out to make essential journeys.

“To those who have been breaking the rules - when this is all over, will you be able to take pride in how you responded to this national emergency or will you be remembered as one of the people who were fined for risking the lives of your family and friends, and our brave NHS medics fighting COVID-19 on the frontline?”

We all have a shared responsibility in adhering to these regulations - please apply your common sense. Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies