The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
" I have had lots of emails following your article in the e newsletter. Seems quite a lot of people recognised me and or wanted to make contact"
- Vanessa
Northants adult learners sew bags for hospital staff

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 10th April 2020 08:42
Northamptonshire adult learners have been using their spare time to make laundry bags for NHS staff at Northampton General Hospital.

The bags can be used by staff to take home their clothes at the end of a shift. They can then be put straight into a washing machine to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Sewing students have been following instructions handwritten by the class tutor who is leading the project while adult learning classes are cancelled because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The bags have been collected and passed to hospital staff directly following social distancing guidelines.

Councillor Ian Morris said: “This is a great example of the many different ways people are helping each other during this very difficult time.

“Not only are these learners getting to put their new skills into practice, it is also helping NHS workers to stay safe and healthy. A big well done to all involved.”

People can find out more via the adult learning Facebook page www.facebook.com/adultlearningnorthants

