The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Northants first temporary mortuary site opens

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 12th April 2020 09:37
A temporary mortuary site is being opened in Northamptonshire ahead of a potential increase in deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The site will be at Doddington Road which is on the outskirts of Wollaston and work has begun to fit out the site so that it can be operational from Easter weekend (11/12 April) 2020. The temporary mortuary site will have capacity of up to 1,100.

The county council owned site is well located within reasonable distance from the county’s hospitals and can be easily reached by funeral directors.

Leader of Northamptonshire County Council Councillor Matt Golby said: “Just like the rest of the country, it is vitally important that we put emergency measures in place so that we are able to deal with any increase in deaths as a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“We looked at several possible sites and have agreed to go forward with Wollaston, with work already taking place to ensure it will be ready for operation as quickly as possible.

“We know this is a tough time for everyone and it is important that Northamptonshire is prepared for the worst and able to treat the death of any resident with dignity and kindness, and we will do all that we can to make sure bereaved families understand what is happening with their loved ones.”

