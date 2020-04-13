Community Larder in South Northants comes to Towcester

Author: Miranda Wixon Published: 13th April 2020 15:05

Father Stephen Burrow blesses the new larder at Nether Heyford with Jez Wilson

In response to an unprecedented demand for available food due to the impact of the Coronavirus, a regionally based charity SOFEA are making food boxes available each week across South Northamptonshire.

SOFEA (South Oxfordshire Food and Education Alliance) is an Oxfordshire based charity working with young people to build their employability while at the same time providing nutritious food for people in need. With the support of the Trussell Trust and ASDA and Partnering with FareShare, the largest charity in the UK providing redistributed food, SOFEA opened their Milton Keynes warehouse in October 2019 and started to develop their successful Community Larders into the South Midlands with opening dates due in 2020.

These plans were already in discussion with the council to provide sustainable solutions to food insecurity in South Northants so at the outbreak of the Coronavirus this model was quickly and urgently adapted to a delivery model building on the local responses to help with small hubs developing in the parishes.

There are hubs now in Blakesley, Brackley, Bugbrooke, Nether Heyford and Silverstone with ones opening this week in Middleton Cheney, Old Stratford and Towcester these hubs now covering 90% of South Northants.

The first delivery of 400 boxes of food on 1st April 2020 was increased to 600 boxes on 8th April.

This has only been possible due to the significant response from communities coordinated, in the main, through the parish councils, this model is being entirely run and managed by over 300 volunteers looking after their neighbours ensuring that everyone gets a meal and we all focus on fighting this Coronavirus together being supported by local charities including SNVB, Grand Union Housing Group, Home Start, Northamptonshire ACRE, local churches.

The larder model also offers support through Cooking Good(www.cooking-good.co.uk) to help people prepare healthy nutritious meals.

Emergency Covid Membership: FREE MEMBERSHIP until further notice. Normal Membership Individuals £3.50 per week by Direct Debit Payments Family/Household £7 pw by Direct Debit Payments

FOOD LARDER

A Membership form must be filled in before a food box is given and provided to the Parish Coordinator who will assess your need with you

Members must agree to look after the food well and store it safely

Members agree the food is not for resale

Be considered to benefit positively from the membership by meeting at least one of the criteria of economic or health reasons (Use Food for Personal Use)

Members are responsible to check all ingredients in response to allergens

Members Receive:

1 x Pre Made Box including tinned items, pasta, cereals (as available)

Fruit and Vegetables (as available)

1 Loaf of Bread (as available)

Details must be given to SOFEA in order that food can be traced

If people are receiving emergency boxes from another source (e.g. Foodbank, District Council or Central Government) please inform the parish coordinator to suspend your membership whilst these alternative sources are forthcoming.

John Scott clerk@shutlangerparishcouncil.org.uk t. 07738 760618 Towcester Local Coordinator

Miranda Wixon miranda@sofea.uk.com t. 07974919221 South Northants Coordinator

General enquiries to : communitylarderMK@sofea.uk.com

Membership Criteria:Compliance:To get your food box this Wednesday please contact :-

