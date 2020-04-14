  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"Wow, what a truly amazing service you provide!!! Thanks so much!"
- Barbara
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

PPE 'call to action' for Silverstone Technology Cluster

Author: Carl McKellar Published: 14th April 2020 15:38

PPE 'call to action' from Roz Bird, Chair, Silverstone Technology ClusterPPE 'call to action' from Roz Bird, Chair, Silverstone Technology Cluster



 

To All Engineering Companies in the Silverstone Technology Cluster,

The Silverstone Technology Cluster (STC) – SilverstoneTechnologyCluster.com  which was set up in 2016 is a members-based organisation, with the aim of supporting and promoting companies in the area. It is a high-tech cluster for advanced engineering, electronics and software development companies.
 
The area boasts thousands of high-tech, small and medium-sized companies, working in many different sectors including motorsport, automotive, defence, medical devices, aerospace etc.
 
Companies in the STC are naturally keen to do their bit to help with the COVID-19 situation. However, based on discussions last week with government contacts about the COVID-19 situation, it became clear to me that SMEs would find it hard to help with the national effort, and the advice was to find out what is needed locally and help with that.
 
So, as Chair of the STC, I got in touch with the Northamptonshire Clinical Commissioning Group, and on Saturday evening Pim van Baarsen (STC CEO) and Kieron Salter (STC Board member – business rep.) joined me on a call with the person responsible for PPE needs in Northamptonshire, including: two hospitals, 100 care homes, 300 residential care homes, 100 domiciliary care homes, 72 GP practices, 2 acute care homes, private care homes, 2 mental health homes, all social workers, environmental health officers, the police, firefighters and medical staff from the armed forces, working in the county.
 
There is a list of 14 items that are needed, some in their thousands (25,000-50,000), and that’s just for Northamptonshire!
 
This document provides a bit of general guidance and pretty much mirrors what is on the Northamptonshire list, as follows:
  1. Body bags
  2. Fluid resistant masks
  3. FFP3 masks
  4. Gloves
  5. Long sleeved gowns
  6. Coveralls
  7. Goggles
  8. Hand sanitizer
  9. Antibacterial wipes
  10. Alcohol wipes
  11. Face shields
  12. Scrubs
  13. Side tables
  14. Infusion pumps
The STC intends to co-ordinate the response from companies in the STC – to ensure all equipment is provided in the right quantity, at the right time and that companies are paid for their work.
 
Based on initial discussions and feedback from Kieron, we believe that we have the potential capability in our cluster region to make everything that is needed. We also think that if you, the person reading this, is not able to help then you will know someone in your network that is able to help and you could pass on their details to us and vice versa.
 
We know that we have several issues to deal with:
  1. Raw materials – things like polypropylene – we are starting to work on this; any thoughts gratefully received
  2. Cash flow – we have confirmation that any orders placed by the NHS will be paid for but payment is made on an invoice basis – we are looking at ways to help with this
  3. Staff availability – if staff are currently furloughed in your company that’s OK; we just need time with a representative of your company this week, to work through the potential needs and order fulfilment
  4. Logistics – we are starting to work on this; any thoughts gratefully received
There is a great deal of enthusiasm from STC members to do their bit in the fight against the Coronavirus. I have heard that through a D&T Schools network in Sheffield, 38,000 masks have been made over the weekend. If they can do it then I am sure we can and, if we can sort out the need in Northamptonshire, then I am certain we can continue on and supply many other parts of the UK, maybe even the world!
 
The PPE was pretty much all being supplied from China before; now the UK needs to take up the baton and do it for themselves.
 
I hope you can help.
 
If you can, you need to reply to this email, write to Pim van Baarsen by return of email pim@silverstonetechnologycluster.com and we will come back to you with next steps asap.
 
Kind regards,
 
Roz
 
Roz Bird
Chair, Silverstone Technology Cluster
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies