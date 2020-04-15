Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
Northants County Council appoint Local Government Reorganisation Cabinet Member
|Author: Annalee Bougourd
|Published: 15th April 2020 10:37
Councillor Wendy Brackenbury has been appointed to a role on Northamptonshire County Council’s cabinet by leader of the council Cllr Matt Golby.
Cllr Brackenbury’s portfolio will be Local Government Reorganisation. As a result she will be stepping down as vice-chairman of the council as she cannot hold both roles. She will also have to step down as a member of the overview and scrutiny committee.
The council will appoint a new vice-chairman when it next meets.
