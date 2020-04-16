  • Bookmark this page

" I have had lots of emails following your article in the e newsletter. Seems quite a lot of people recognised me and or wanted to make contact"
- Vanessa
Thousands of families in Northants receive first preference Primary School

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 16th April 2020 10:02
Almost 8,900 primary school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today – roughly the same number as in the last two years.
 
This year, 93.1% of applicants secured a place at their first preference school (93.2% in 2019) while the number of families being offered a place at one of their preferred schools has remained at 98.6%, the same as in 2019.
 
Families who applied for their primary school place online and within the deadline are able to check their school offer on the council’s website today at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/admissions.
 
Cllr Fiona Baker, county council cabinet member for children’s services, families and education, said: “Despite the large number of applications in Northamptonshire, 93.1% of applicants received an offer at their first preference school – which is great news for children across the county.
 
“The number of families receiving a place at one of their preferred schools is also the highest on record for a second year running, at 98.6%, with thousands of children securing a place at a school they listed as a preference.
 
“We continue to work hard to create additional pupil places to meet demand and to make sure children have a bright future, living and learning in our county.”
 
For those who were not successful in gaining a place at their preferred school, parents have the right to appeal through the independent appeals process.
 
The next round of primary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in May 2020.
