Northatns County Council supporting care providers during Covid-19

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 16th April 2020 13:58
Northamptonshire County Council is working closely with Northamptonshire CCG to ensure that care homes are supported during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

This includes jointly creating a hardship fund that can be accessed by care homes and other care and support providers to help manage the financial pressures they are currently facing.

A weekly webinar for all care homes also takes place to answer questions, offer advice and better understanding any challenges that are arising.

The council established a Provider Support Hub in early March, providing advice and guidance to care providers and taking requests for PPE. This is also supported by CCG staff. This is open 8am to 8pm, seven days a week. Providers can contact the hub directly via NASSCOVIDC@nass.uk.net and 01604 361311. Provider briefings are issued three times a week, giving formal guidance and continual updates of the Covid-19 response in Northamptonshire.

The council and the CCG are also co-ordinating a cycle of contacting all care and support providers to check they are successfully managing the situation as well as offer support and advice.

All symptomatic and confirmed incidences of Covid-19 across the care sector are being monitored and recorded, and action is being taken to support providers with infection control and ensuring appropriate PPE is available to them, helping to keep both staff and customers safe. Also through working with Northampton General Hospital it will also shortly be possible to offer testing to care home staff who are showing symptoms to help keep them and residents safe and homes open.

Cabinet member for adult social care Councillor Ian Morris said: “Care providers are playing a hugely essential role right now, caring for some of our most vulnerable residents and so we are working closely with Northamptonshire CCG to ensure they are properly supported through this difficult period.

“This includes monitoring instances of Covid-19 in Northamptonshire care homes, providing a hardship fund to help manage any financial pressures and maintaining regular communication with care and support providers to make sure they have all the information and resources they need to keep everyone safe during such an unprecedented situation.”

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
