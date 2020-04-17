  • Bookmark this page

South Northants Tenants and landlords urged to talk

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 17th April 2020 14:16
Those living in rented accommodation and landlords are being urged to open a dialogue as the country responds to the coronavirus.
 
The Government has put in place a series of measures to ensure renters experiencing financial hardship due to the virus are not made homeless.
 
The Government has also worked with lenders to reduce the impact on landlords.
 
Cllr Karen Cooper, South Northamptonshire Council’s (SNC) portfolio holder for wellbeing, said: “There is assistance for those who need it, but if landlords and tenants can work together to find realistic solutions, then the quicker individuals, institutions like ours, and the rental market will recover.”
 
In summary the Government has said landlords must now give three-months’ notice if they wish to take back possession of a property and all housing possession actions have been suspended for three months, a period which could be extended.
 
Both Universal Credit and Housing Benefit will also be increased from this month, and Local Housing Allowance rates will pay for at least 30 per cent of market rents in each area.
 
For advice on benefits, tenants should contact the Revenues and Benefits Team on 01327 322140 or view the council’s website at https://www.southnorthants.gov.uk.
 
The Government has also agreed with lenders that they will ensure support is available where it is needed for landlords who will be protected by a three-month payment holiday where they have a Buy to Let mortgage.
 
For more information visit - https://bit.ly/GovSupportforTenantsandLandlords.
