Heroic Volunteers make Significant Local Impact

Published: 22nd April 2020 10:55

Almost 13,000 volunteers have now come forward in the effort to help those in need across Northamptonshire during the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost 13,000 volunteers have now come forward in the effort to help those in need across Northamptonshire during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The County Council Community Resilience hub, District and Borough Council Community Resilience Teams and the incredible voluntary organisations (through the Northamptonshire Emergency Response Corps), community groups and individuals across the county are making a significant difference in helping those who are most vulnerable during this time.

The entire sector has come together to help in the effort against COVID-19, resulting in a range of heart-warming stories, with each group playing a significant role in the battle against COVID-19.

One example of an organisation helping many others to support local communities is the Northamptonshire Community Foundation. Last month they launched a COVID-19 grant programme and they have already awarded over £148,000 across 48 countywide community projects, including SERVE of Rushden, Care and Repair and the Northampton Saints Foundation, all of whom continue to support those in need across the county during this difficult time.

A number of other established groups such as the Rotary Clubs, the Red Cross, Voluntary Impact Northamptonshire and Age UK continue to help local communities by dropping off food and medications to people who are self-isolating. The Northants 4x4 Response team was tasked to deliver food packs on Good Friday in conjunction with Northants Search & Rescue and the Red Cross.

When it was noted that there were two people on the list with birthdays over the weekend. Sam Nelson, the duty controller, made a special trip to buy a cake for each of them, which were then delivered out to the celebrants along with their food pack by the Responders.

Amongst the most heart-warming stories are those from the pop-up groups, communities who have come together to look after each other during the pandemic.

A local group in Irthlingborough are not only delivering food and medication to residents, they are phoning local residents for chats and even hosting a weekly online quiz to help people be together remotely.

And a man from the Kings Heath and Dallington went above and beyond last week to source a reclining chair for an individual he was looking out for who had nothing. He now has a reclining chair, table and chest of drawers full of bedding and clothes.

Matthew Golby, Leader of Northamptonshire County Council, said:

“The community spirit being shown by every group and individual offering their help at this time is truly incredible. Acts of kindness, no matter how small, can be hugely significant for those living alone, self-isolating or shielding.

“We are still keen to ensure that everyone in need of support is receiving the help and support that they require. If someone you know is in need of help, especially with access to food or medication, or your circumstances have changed since the COVID-19 outbreak and you suddenly find yourself in need, please call the countywide helpline on 0300 126 1000, and choose option 5.

“I want to sincerely thank every one of you, for doing your bit, whether that’s staying at home, those in key roles across all industries and all of our amazing volunteers. Northamptonshire is really showing that we are all in this together.”

