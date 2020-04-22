Lifeline Coronavirus grants paid to businesses in South Northamptonshire

Approximately 75 per cent of eligible small businesses across the district have submitted information to allow payment of grants to assist in dealing with the impact of the Coronavirus.

However, South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) is urging more businesses to come forward.

With council staff working through the weekend to process submissions, 841 payments totalling more than £9 million have been approved since the council launched its online application system two weeks ago.

Of the total received around 290 are currently undergoing further checks before payments can be made in order to ensure that fraudulent submissions are minimised. However, the council estimates a further 390 businesses in the district are eligible for grants.

Cllr Peter Rawlinson, SNC’s portfolio holder for finance, performance and governance, said: “If businesses can stay afloat without state intervention they should do so and allow resources to be spent where it is really needed.

“But equally we do not want to see businesses failing unnecessarily. For what ever reason you may be holding back, we have a hard-working team processing submissions as quickly as possible.”

A £10,000 grant will be paid to all businesses which are in receipt of Small Business Rates Relief or Rural Rate relief.

Businesses which are in receipt of the Enhanced Retail Discount for 2020/21 and have a rateable value of up to £15,000 which are not covered by the Small Business Grant Fund, will also receive a grant of £10,000.

Retail, leisure and hospitality business properties with a rateable value of more than £15,000 and less than £51,000 will receive a grant of £25,000.

Apply online now at https://www.southnorthants.gov.uk/info/4/business/445/covid-19-coronavirus-support-for-employers-and-employees/2.

