NN12

>

News

>

Local News Council webcasts first planning committee meeting Author: Gavin Moore Published: 24th April 2020 15:30 Cllr Richard Dallyn chairs SNC's first online planning meeting Cllr Richard Dallyn chairs SNC's first online planning meeting



The democratic process remains intact despite the current lockdown restrictions after South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) held its first online planning committee meeting this week.



On Thursday, 23 April 2020, 15 SNC members dialled into the council’s video conference system to participate in the meeting which was broadcast live on YouTube -



The meeting was also supported by democratic, planning and legal officers. Public participation in the meeting was possible via seven recorded representations and one written statement from applicants, interested parties and objectors.



Cllr Richard Dallyn, chairman of the planning committee, said: “Overall I’m very pleased. Decisions were made in a fair and professional manner.



“We’d had a dress rehearsal of the technical aspects of the remote meeting the day before and I was very impressed on the day with how smoothly democratic officers administered the meeting and how planning officers managed to give thorough presentations with their usual array of images and graphics.



“There were some hiccups, which mainly illustrate the need for better broadband in some parts of the district, but this first for the council clearly demonstrates the democratic process is alive and well in South Northants despite the Coronavirus."



The SNC council chamber has a capacity of 70 for planning meetings but so far more than 250 people either watched the meeting live or have viewed it since.



The democratic process remains intact despite the current lockdown restrictions after South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) held its first online planning committee meeting this week.On Thursday, 23 April 2020, 15 SNC members dialled into the council’s video conference system to participate in the meeting which was broadcast live on YouTube - https://youtu.be/uO_-Vx5bRDk The meeting was also supported by democratic, planning and legal officers. Public participation in the meeting was possible via seven recorded representations and one written statement from applicants, interested parties and objectors.Cllr Richard Dallyn, chairman of the planning committee, said: “Overall I’m very pleased. Decisions were made in a fair and professional manner.“We’d had a dress rehearsal of the technical aspects of the remote meeting the day before and I was very impressed on the day with how smoothly democratic officers administered the meeting and how planning officers managed to give thorough presentations with their usual array of images and graphics.“There were some hiccups, which mainly illustrate the need for better broadband in some parts of the district, but this first for the council clearly demonstrates the democratic process is alive and well in South Northants despite the Coronavirus."The SNC council chamber has a capacity of 70 for planning meetings but so far more than 250 people either watched the meeting live or have viewed it since. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.