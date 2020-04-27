  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Postie collects nearly 300kg of food for Towcester Foodbank

Author: Trustees of Towcester Foodbank Published: 27th April 2020 11:19

Towcester Postie collects 279 Kg of food from generous donors in Towcester, and Greens Norton Postie collects 138Kg!

The Towcester Foodbank now runs a  delivery system supplying three days of nutritious and balanced food  per person to individuals and families who may be in crisis.   

The Foodbank  trustees are  immensely grateful for the generous contributions that make the Foodbank possible and for the new volunteers who have joined.  Pattishall village too is collecting on average 60 Kg a week.

The Foodbank has voucher holders throughout the community including the clergy, surgeries, schools, SNC Money Advice Team, SNC Housing Options Team and local Housing Associations who are able to help our clients with their financial issues.

If you are an existing voucher holder who wants to issue e-vouchers please contact   vouchers@towcester.foodbank.org.uk.

If you know someone who needs a voucher, but not how to generate one, you or your client can ring the Money Advice Team on 01327 322107 and ask for a voucher.

Trustees of Towcester Foodbank

