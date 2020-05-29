  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
A new date will be arranged for the TVC Fundraising Quiz Evening planned for 29th May

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 28th April 2020 09:25

Quiz evening will be rearranged

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Susan Feasey from Tove Valley Centre said, "We had expected that sales for the Tove Valley Centre Fundraising Quiz Evening planned for 29th May 2020 would be underway this week.

"We are sorry that due to COVID-19 we won't be able to meet with the many quizzers that have supported our events in the past, and look forward to seeing you again soon. The level of uncertainty that still exists means that we don't know when we will be able to quiz together again, but a date will be identified once we are confident that to host another Quiz Evening will not put anyone at risk.

"With more Fundraising needed to enable us to make the Tove Valley Centre a welcoming and comfortable place for all users, we will be planning a range of other Fundrasisng Events in the future and hope to see many new faces.

"We expect that the Tove Valley Centre, once completed, will be of great benefit to the community as we all try to recover from the consequences of the current crisis. The TVC will be a place where people can meet and if necessary, find support from Voluntary and Professional groups and services.

"Meanwhile, our local community is very much in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

