Local News Northants County Council warning on household waste removal scam Author: Kat Woodcock Published: 28th April 2020 11:06



Northamptonshire County Council is warning people affected by the impact of the Covid19 virus to be alert for bogus cold callers or online advertisements offering to remove household waste.



As part of the Government measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 the Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) have been closed until further notice.



Residents are being asked to store any waste they would normally take to a recycling centre until the HWRCs reopen.



As always, the advice from Trading Standards is not to buy goods or services from a doorstep caller or people advertising waste clearance on-line, unless they are sure that the waste will be disposed of properly.



Legally, householders have a duty of care to ensure that their waste is only removed from their property by a registered waste carrier and can be held liable if their waste is not disposed of properly.



People can check if someone is a registered waste carrier by searching the Environment Agency's public register of waste carriers or by calling 03708 506 506.



Unlicensed carriers may be tempted to illegally dump, or 'fly-tip', the waste they collect in order to avoid the charges for proper disposal. Fly-tipping not only causes pollution and environmental damage, but the Council Tax payer will bear the clear-up costs of waste dumped on public land.



Cllr Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for highways and place, said: “We understand that the temporary closure of the HWRCs leaves Northamptonshire’s residents with fewer options for the disposal of their waste and we are asking householders to store any extra waste they have until the sites can re-open.



“The closures have taken place in line with Government advice on only leaving home for essential journeys.



“People might be tempted to take up offers from people saying they will dispose of waste on their behalf but householders need to be very careful about this as the onus is on them to make sure it is disposed of properly.”



If people are concerned about a caller at the door or suspect that rogue doorstep traders or distraction burglars are operating in their community, they should contact the dedicated Doorstep crime Action Network (DAN) by calling 0345 23 07 702.”



For more information about Buy With Confidence, the Trading Standards approved trader scheme, visit



