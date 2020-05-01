Northants Police appreciate continued public support

Published: 1st May 2020

Northamptonshire Police is thanking the public for continuing to abide by the COVID-19 restrictions while also making it clear that people who breach them will continue to be fined.

Since lockdown started on 23rd March 2020, the Force have issued 198 tickets to people flouting the regulations.

These incidents have included:

A man being abusive towards staff at Northampton train station who when questioned by officers, could not give a reasonable explanation as to why he was there. He then tried to provide false details.

Two people not from the same household out on a drive together and seen driving in circles around the Semilong area.

Four men, not from the same household, drinking beer in the street and not socially distancing.

A group of friends sitting in a car in a car park.

A man repeatedly making visits to another household to visit his girlfriend.

Assistant Chief Constable Simon Blatchly, said: “The country has been in lockdown now for well over a month and we are really grateful to the public for their continued support.

“In Northamptonshire, we have been able to deploy increased patrols across the county which has allowed us to engage and speak to people more - the majority of which are complying with the regulations.

“A selfish minority have been breaching the restrictions and these people rightly frustrate those who are making sacrifices and following the rules. That selfish minority have been given fines and will continue to be fined.

“The message is clear – you should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, such as food and medicine, for daily exercise, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done at home.

“These measures have been put in place to keep everyone safe and it should be for this reason you comply with them as opposed to the fear of being fined.

“Thank you once again to the majority of people for their resolve – you can be proud of how you responded to this national emergency.”

