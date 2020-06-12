  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
The Garage at Blakesley

Testimonials

"The Mount and Watermeadows are already real asset to Towcester, thank you for getting information about it, out"
- Linda S
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Digital Northampton second annual tech innovataion showcase to take place in June 2020

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 3rd May 2020 08:50

Merged Futures 2020, Digital Northampton’s second annual tech innovation showcase, takes place on Friday 12 June 2020. After the success of last year’s event, attended by over 300 people at the University of Northampton, this year will be virtual!Merged Futures 2020, Digital Northampton’s second annual tech innovation showcase, takes place on Friday 12 June 2020. After the success of last year’s event, attended by over 300 people at the University of Northampton, this year will be virtual!

Merged Futures 2020, Digital Northampton’s second annual tech innovation showcase, takes place on Friday 12 June 2020. After the success of last year’s event, attended by over 300 people at the University of Northampton, this year will be virtual!
 
Digital Northampton is a collaboration between the University of Northampton, Northamptonshire County Council and local digital businesses. Now almost 18 months old, Digital Northampton has been a flag-bearer for the amazing digital and tech talent we have in Northamptonshire.
 
Digital Northampton connects the new and growing tech community in Northamptonshire through social media, events and competitions, helping to put the county on the map for innovation and promote the benefits of a local digital supply chain.
 
Thanks to long-term supporters and Merged Futures sponsors CityFibre, the event will showcase the local tech sector including:
 

  • discussions on the role of social media in the age of coronavirus
  • a workshop exploring user research techniques when creating new online services
  • the importance of e-learning and on-boarding new staff
  • how Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are becoming everyday tools
  • the importance of cyber security for all
  • how the classroom now stretches across Europe
  • building your brand
  • digitisation in a human world and how we’re coping
 
More sessions are being added all the time to help make Merged Futures a comprehensive virtual event exploring many different aspects of the digital world.
 
The event will close with a fun interactive quiz and a panel discussion on the benefits of collaboration, including examples of how Digital Northampton has played its part in bringing people together and what the recent lockdown means for the future of our community.
 
The timetable is still being finalised. To see more details of speakers announced so far, visit the Digital Northampton website https://www.digitalnorthampton.com/events2/merged-futures-2
 
Join in from 9.30am on Friday 12 June 2020 by visiting digitalnorthampton.com/mergedfutures to book your free ticket and follow Digital Northampton on Twitter at @diginorthampton.


Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies