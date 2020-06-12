NN12

Local News Digital Northampton second annual tech innovataion showcase to take place in June 2020 Author: Holly Skelton Published: 3rd May 2020 08:50 Merged Futures 2020, Digital Northampton’s second annual tech innovation showcase, takes place on Friday 12 June 2020. After the success of last year’s event, attended by over 300 people at the University of Northampton, this year will be virtual! Merged Futures 2020, Digital Northampton’s second annual tech innovation showcase, takes place on Friday 12 June 2020. After the success of last year’s event, attended by over 300 people at the University of Northampton, this year will be virtual!



Digital Northampton is a collaboration between the University of Northampton, Northamptonshire County Council and local digital businesses. Now almost 18 months old, Digital Northampton has been a flag-bearer for the amazing digital and tech talent we have in Northamptonshire.



Digital Northampton connects the new and growing tech community in Northamptonshire through social media, events and competitions, helping to put the county on the map for innovation and promote the benefits of a local digital supply chain.



Thanks to long-term supporters and Merged Futures sponsors CityFibre, the event will showcase the local tech sector including:

discussions on the role of social media in the age of coronavirus

a workshop exploring user research techniques when creating new online services

the importance of e-learning and on-boarding new staff

how Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are becoming everyday tools

the importance of cyber security for all

how the classroom now stretches across Europe

building your brand

digitisation in a human world and how we’re coping

More sessions are being added all the time to help make Merged Futures a comprehensive virtual event exploring many different aspects of the digital world.



The event will close with a fun interactive quiz and a panel discussion on the benefits of collaboration, including examples of how Digital Northampton has played its part in bringing people together and what the recent lockdown means for the future of our community.



The timetable is still being finalised. To see more details of speakers announced so far, visit the Digital Northampton website



Join in from 9.30am on Friday 12 June 2020 by visiting





The timetable is still being finalised. To see more details of speakers announced so far, visit the Digital Northampton website https://www.digitalnorthampton.com/events2/merged-future s-2Join in from 9.30am on Friday 12 June 2020 by visiting digitalnorthampton.com/mergedfutures to book your free ticket and follow Digital Northampton on Twitter at @diginorthampton.