Quit for Covid with Public Health Northamptonshire’s Stop Smoking Service

Author: Kathryn Hall Published: 4th May 2020 18:02

Public Health Northamptonshire is encouraging smokers to #QuitforCovid, not only to protect themselves but to reduce demand on NHS services. The coronavirus pandemic is putting an unprecedented strain on the NHS, and England’s Chief Medical Officer is urging smokers to give up smoking to lower their risk, so there has never been a better time to quit. The #QuitforCovid campaign, www.todayistheday.co.uk encourages people to join the conversation, share their own stories about quitting and hear from other people about how they are getting on with their quit attempts. There is also a “Twitter Quit Clinic” from 7.30pm to 8.30pm every day which quitters can join at www.twitter.com/quitforcovid using the hashtag #QuitforCovid.

The Northamptonshire Stop Smoking Service is encouraging smokers across the county to take part in the campaign, and use the lockdown period as an opportunity to significantly improve their health and whilst also protecting the NHS.

For some smokers the thought of giving up smoking during such a stressful time may seem particularly daunting. A common misconception about smoking is that it relieves stress and anxiety, whereas in fact the opposite is true. Smoking interferes with chemicals in the brain, and when smokers go without cigarettes the cravings that occur will create, or heighten, feelings of stress and anxiety. The feeling of relief you get when having a cigarette is temporary, and is only really satisfying your need for nicotine.

Thankfully there are much cleaner ways to get nicotine, such as through a nicotine patch or an electronic cigarette. Products like these will satisfy your cravings, and are available for free from the Northamptonshire Stop Smoking Service when you take part in their 12 week quit programme. The service, which is now offering telephone support Monday to Friday, can provide you with advice on how to quit and send nicotine replacement products directly to your door. Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health, Northamptonshire said:

“Our Stop Smoking Service offers a range of products and specialist support on quitting smoking. People who quit with the support of a service such as this are 4 more times likely to succeed than those who go it alone and the benefits of quitting start to take hold immediately.” There is also support available in Northamptonshire for those feeling stressed or anxious due to the current pandemic. Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s ‘Changing Minds IAPT’ service supports Northamptonshire residents who are feeling stressed, low in mood or have mild to moderate depression and/or an anxiety disorder.

Visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/iapt for more information. If you would like to take part in #QuitforCovid, please send your name, address, DOB, and contact number to smokefree@northamptonshire.gov.uk

