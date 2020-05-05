  • Bookmark this page

Towcester Evening WI busy during the Covid 19 lockdown

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 5th May 2020 10:07

first ever virtual meeting in April, and we intend to do the same for our May meetingFirst ever virtual meeting in April, and we intend to do the same for our May meeting

Following the Government Guidelines Towcester Evening WI's April and May 2020 meetings were cancelled but members have come together to keep the WI community spirit going and drawing on their various skills to stay in touch and remain involved with the community in different ways.

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Sue Hamilton said, "We held our first ever virtual meeting in April, and we intend to do the same for our May meeting. Those members with sewing skills have made drawstring bags for NHS staff - for their scrubs to be placed in, to go directly into washing machines, thus reducing the risk of contamination in their own homes. We have also been collecting hand cream for NHS workers.

"Our Gardening Team has donated flowers to staff and residents of Ridgway House Care Home as they are missing flowers normally brought in by visitors. There are other plans in the pipeline to help NHS staff at our local hospitals and GP surgeries too.

"And of course, we are checking up on all our members by phone and email; shopping for them; collecting prescriptions; baking;sharing craft ideas; tending the WI planters; and much more besides.

"For more details, check out our WI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TowcesterEveningWI1971 or ring our Secretary, Petra Griffen on 01327 831388 or President, Sue Hamilton on 01327 350822 or email towcesterwi@gmail.com

