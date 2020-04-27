  • Bookmark this page

"Hi James - just to say I tried Towcester First for my shopping, and went to Popsy and Peanut and got some lovely toys. "
- Jane Harries
CEDAS update on Bounce Back Loan Scheme

Author: Duncan Mitchell Published: 5th May 2020 08:37

On 27th April 2020 the government announced a new 100% government backed loan scheme for small businesses. The Bounce back loans scheme will provide loans of up to £50,000 and help bolster the existing package of support available to the smallest businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.Duncan Mithcell of CED Accountancy Services in Towcester.

 

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Duncan Mitchell of Towcester's CED Accountancy Services said, "On 27th April 2020 the government announced a new 100% government backed loan scheme for small businesses. The Bounce back loans scheme will provide loans of up to £50,000 and help bolster the existing package of support available to the smallest businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

 

A summary of the guidance shows:

 

  • Loans of 25% of turnover with a minimum loan of £2,000 up to a maximum loan of £50,000
  • Loan terms up to 6 years
  • 100% guaranteed by the government
  • No fees or interest for the first 12-months
  • No repayments for the first 12 months
  • Limited to smaller businesses
  • Expected straightforward application process

 

"If you have already claimed under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, you will not be able to apply for a Bounce Back loan. However, the Government has confirmed that loans of up to £50,000 under CBILS can effectively be transferred into the Bounce Back scheme (giving the protection of the 100% Government backing) provided you arrange this with your lender prior to 4 November 2020.

 

"If you have any queries, please contact Cliff, Duncan or Peter, on 01327 358866, or email us using Cliff/Duncan/Peter@cedas.co.uk.

