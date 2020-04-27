CEDAS update on Bounce Back Loan Scheme
|Author: Duncan Mitchell
|Published: 5th May 2020 08:37
Duncan Mithcell of CED Accountancy Services in Towcester.
Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Duncan Mitchell of Towcester's CED Accountancy Services said, "On 27th April 2020 the government announced a new 100% government backed loan scheme for small businesses. The Bounce back loans scheme will provide loans of up to £50,000 and help bolster the existing package of support available to the smallest businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
A summary of the guidance shows:
- Loans of 25% of turnover with a minimum loan of £2,000 up to a maximum loan of £50,000
- Loan terms up to 6 years
- 100% guaranteed by the government
- No fees or interest for the first 12-months
- No repayments for the first 12 months
- Limited to smaller businesses
- Expected straightforward application process
"If you have already claimed under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, you will not be able to apply for a Bounce Back loan. However, the Government has confirmed that loans of up to £50,000 under CBILS can effectively be transferred into the Bounce Back scheme (giving the protection of the 100% Government backing) provided you arrange this with your lender prior to 4 November 2020.
"If you have any queries, please contact Cliff, Duncan or Peter, on 01327 358866, or email us using Cliff/Duncan/Peter@cedas.co.uk.
