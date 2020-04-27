CEDAS update on Bounce Back Loan Scheme

Author: Duncan Mitchell Published: 5th May 2020 08:37

Duncan Mithcell of CED Accountancy Services in Towcester.

Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Duncan Mitchell of Towcester's CED Accountancy Services said, "On 27th April 2020 the government announced a new 100% government backed loan scheme for small businesses. The Bounce back loans scheme will provide loans of up to £50,000 and help bolster the existing package of support available to the smallest businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

A summary of the guidance shows:

Loans of 25% of turnover with a minimum loan of £2,000 up to a maximum loan of £50,000

Loan terms up to 6 years

100% guaranteed by the government

No fees or interest for the first 12-months

No repayments for the first 12 months

Limited to smaller businesses

Expected straightforward application process

"If you have already claimed under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, you will not be able to apply for a Bounce Back loan. However, the Government has confirmed that loans of up to £50,000 under CBILS can effectively be transferred into the Bounce Back scheme (giving the protection of the 100% Government backing) provided you arrange this with your lender prior to 4 November 2020.

"If you have any queries, please contact Cliff, Duncan or Peter, on 01327 358866, or email us using Cliff/Duncan/Peter@cedas.co.uk.

