Community Larder and Northants Resilience Forum help South Northants residents

Author: Laura Emily Dunn Published: 5th May 2020 13:42

Local MP spotlights the great work that two local groups are doing at this challenging time



Local MP spotlights the great work that two local groups are doing at this challenging time



The Rt. Hon Andrea Leadsom, MP for South Northamptonshire has thanked local volunteers for the work they are doing to support local residents during the Coronavirus outbreak.



The Community Larder, under the umbrella of Charity, SOFEA, have been busy organising food deliveries for vulnerable people in the local area, working with a team of volunteers to pack and deliver vital supplies. They have also been organising grocery shopping for those that are self-isolating and unable to physically get to a shop.



Coordinated by local resident, Miranda Wixon, the group of volunteers are delivering hundreds of boxes each week right across South Northants.



Mrs Leadsom said: “Miranda and the team are doing fantastic work supporting the local community and providing a real lifeline to those that are struggling to get food and groceries at this time.



Please consider donating items, your time or some money if you are able to do so: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sofeacommunitylarder’



The Northants Resilience Forum, set up by local government bodies, is also hard at work providing South Northamptonshire residents with information, advice and personal support during the Coronavirus lockdown.



Mrs Leadsom said: “If you need local help with getting food or medication, or if you are feeling lonely or isolated, you can get help via the Resilience Forum on 0300 126 1000 (select Option 5) or alternatively email customerservices@northamptonshire.gov.uk.

The Resilience Forum is looking for volunteers to deliver leaflets – so please do get in touch with them if you are able to safely deliver in your area.’



www.andrealeadsom.com

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.