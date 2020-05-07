Leader of Northamptonshire County Council, Matt Golby, on VE Day’s 75th anniversary

Author: Kat Woodcock Published: 7th May 2020 10:17

“Tomorrow marks the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, a day that has been remembered throughout history as marking the announcement of peace across the continent after WWII.

“Over the course of the last year, big plans have been put in place to recognise the magnificent VE Day milestone - including a procession down The Mall and a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey - not to mention the many localised events that were due to take place throughout the nation.

“At present though, we are fighting a very different kind of war, one with an invisible enemy. In short, we are facing some of the most challenging times the nation has experienced in recent decades. As a result of these exceptional circumstances, all VE Day 75 plans have unfortunately been cancelled and members of the public are unable to attend events in the way we would have liked to.

“This doesn’t mean, however, that we cannot remember those brave and selfless individuals who fought for our freedom. Now more than ever, we need to come together in recognition of their dedication, sacrifice and service, drawing strength from their unwavering courage and perseverance.

“At 11am tomorrow morning, the Royal British Legion is inviting people across all generations and communities to take part in a national moment of Remembrance and pause for a Two Minute Silence to honour the service and sacrifice of the Second World War generation, and also take the opportunity to reflect on the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on so many lives across the world.

“In the evening, members of the public have also been encouraged to enjoy a moment of celebration and thanksgiving by taking part in a UK-wide rendition of Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll Meet Again’ at 9pm.

“How else we choose to commemorate our heroes tomorrow, is up to us. Whether it’s designing posters and crafts in a symbol of remembrance, or sharing stories and memories from those who served, we must all do what we can to pay tribute from home, honouring the entire Second World War generation - from British, Commonwealth and Allied Forces, to evacuees and those on the home front.

“We may be living in unprecedented times, and the fight against COVID-19 is far from over. But we must not forget the sacrifices made by the generations before us, to provide a better future for all. If we too can channel the fighting spirit of the Second World War generation, I’m confident that we can defeat this invisible enemy and come out the other side stronger than ever before.”

