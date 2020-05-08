NN12

>

News

>

Local News South Northants Residents urged to show their colours for VE Day Author: Gavin Moore Published: 8th May 2020 10:58 SNC celebrates VE Day by lighting up the front on the council's offices in Towcester in red, white and blue for a short time on Thursday evening. SNC celebrates VE Day by lighting up the front on the council's offices in Towcester in red, white and blue for a short time on Thursday evening.

Residents of South Northamptonshire are being urged to hang out their bunting as the country commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of hostilities in Europe.



South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) is promoting the BBC’s Make a Difference Campaign which has step by step guides on how to make bunting which the whole family can get involved with.



Links to the campaign and a range of other resources, including veteran stories and learning packs for all ages, Dan Snow’s VE Day Challenge and Prue Leith’s recipe for Muscovado Flapjacks, visit



SNC chairman, Cllr Rosie Herring, said: “It’s very sad we cannot have the mass gatherings originally planned for the 75th anniversary of VE Day, but current circumstances prevent that.



“Nevertheless, now more than ever, we must remember the sacrifice those men and women made during the second world war to protect our freedom.



“If anything, the Coronavirus has showed us their spirit and selflessness lives on in the doctors, nurses, drivers, bin collectors, supermarket workers, and all essential workers who are willing to put themselves in harm’s way for the greater good.”



SNC is a signatory to the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC) which puts in to writing the duty that public bodies and the community has to support serving personnel and veterans.



For more information on the AFC, visit -



There are many organisations providing ongoing help and support to veterans and their families, some of which can be found here

Residents of South Northamptonshire are being urged to hang out their bunting as the country commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of hostilities in Europe.South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) is promoting the BBC’s Make a Difference Campaign which has step by step guides on how to make bunting which the whole family can get involved with.Links to the campaign and a range of other resources, including veteran stories and learning packs for all ages, Dan Snow’s VE Day Challenge and Prue Leith’s recipe for Muscovado Flapjacks, visit www.southnorthants.gov.uk/VEDay SNC chairman, Cllr Rosie Herring, said: “It’s very sad we cannot have the mass gatherings originally planned for the 75th anniversary of VE Day, but current circumstances prevent that.“Nevertheless, now more than ever, we must remember the sacrifice those men and women made during the second world war to protect our freedom.“If anything, the Coronavirus has showed us their spirit and selflessness lives on in the doctors, nurses, drivers, bin collectors, supermarket workers, and all essential workers who are willing to put themselves in harm’s way for the greater good.”SNC is a signatory to the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC) which puts in to writing the duty that public bodies and the community has to support serving personnel and veterans.For more information on the AFC, visit - https://www.southnorthants.gov.uk/arrmedforcescommunitycovenant There are many organisations providing ongoing help and support to veterans and their families, some of which can be found here www.southnorthants.gov.uk/Covid-help Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.