  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
The Garage at Blakesley

Testimonials

"Just to say that I think the new look to the NN12 site is excellent! It's packed with information but not over-crowded and in-yer-face like a lot of sites. It's great to scroll down and see all the ne..." more
- Nick King
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

South Northants Residents urged to show their colours for VE Day

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 8th May 2020 10:58
VE Day by lighting up the front on the council's offices in Towcester in red, white and blue for a short time on Thursday evening.SNC celebrates VE Day by lighting up the front on the council's offices in Towcester in red, white and blue for a short time on Thursday evening.
Residents of South Northamptonshire are being urged to hang out their bunting as the country commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of hostilities in Europe.
 
South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) is promoting the BBC’s Make a Difference Campaign which has step by step guides on how to make bunting which the whole family can get involved with.
 
Links to the campaign and a range of other resources, including veteran stories and learning packs for all ages, Dan Snow’s VE Day Challenge and Prue Leith’s recipe for Muscovado Flapjacks, visit www.southnorthants.gov.uk/VEDay.
 
SNC chairman, Cllr Rosie Herring, said: “It’s very sad we cannot have the mass gatherings originally planned for the 75th anniversary of VE Day, but current circumstances prevent that.
 
“Nevertheless, now more than ever, we must remember the sacrifice those men and women made during the second world war to protect our freedom.
 
“If anything, the Coronavirus has showed us their spirit and selflessness lives on in the doctors, nurses, drivers, bin collectors, supermarket workers, and all essential workers who are willing to put themselves in harm’s way for the greater good.”
 
SNC is a signatory to the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC) which puts in to writing the duty that public bodies and the community has to support serving personnel and veterans.
 
For more information on the AFC, visit - https://www.southnorthants.gov.uk/arrmedforcescommunitycovenant.
 
There are many organisations providing ongoing help and support to veterans and their families, some of which can be found here www.southnorthants.gov.uk/Covid-help.
 
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies