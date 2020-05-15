  • Bookmark this page

Andrea Leadsom MP virtual surgery

Author: Laura Emily Dunn Published: 9th May 2020 11:25

Andrea Leadsom MP for South Northamptonshire is holding a virtual surgery on Friday 15th May 2020 from 3pm-6pm.
 
If you have any concerns or issues that you would like Andrea to look into on your behalf please call 01327 353124 or email andrea.leadsom.mp@parliament.uk for an appointment.

