Andrea Leadsom MP virtual surgery
|Author: Laura Emily Dunn
|Published: 9th May 2020 11:25
Andrea Leadsom MP for South Northamptonshire is holding a virtual surgery on Friday 15th May 2020 from 3pm-6pm.
If you have any concerns or issues that you would like Andrea to look into on your behalf please call 01327 353124 or email andrea.leadsom.mp@parliament.uk for an appointment.
Comments
