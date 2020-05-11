NN12

Local News Top-up to Local Business Grant Funds Scheme Author: Cliff Davidson Published: 11th May 2020 09:33 Cliff Davidson of CED Accountancy Services Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Cliff Davidson of Towcester's CED Accountancy Services said, "We now provide our latest update in a series of guidance notes to support our clients in these difficult times.



"On May 2nd 2020 The Government announced it had set up an additional discretionary fund to accommodate certain small businesses previously outside the scope of the business grant funds scheme.



"The fund is aimed at small businesses with ongoing fixed property-related costs. The Government is asking local authorities to prioritise businesses in shared spaces, regular market traders, small charity properties that would meet the criteria for Small Business Rates Relief, and bed and breakfasts that pay council tax rather than business rates.



"Businesses must be small, under 50 employees, and they must also be able to demonstrate that they have seen a significant drop of income due to Coronavirus restriction measures.



"There will be three levels of grant payments. The maximum will be £25,000. There will also be grants of £10,000. local authorities will have discretion to make payments of any amount under £10,000. It will be for councils to adapt this approach to local circumstances and further guidance will be set out shortly.



"As soon as we have any further information on the process we will update you.



As ever if you have any queries, please contact Cliff, Duncan, Peter, Katie, Nigel, Adam or Paul on 01327 358866, or email us using cliff/duncan/peter/katie/nigel/adam/paul @cedas.co.uk." www.cedas.co.uk