Northants County Parks share creative ideas

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 11th May 2020 10:49

Northamptonshire country parks have been sharing creative activities and ideas to keep people entertained during the lockdown. Northamptonshire country parks have been sharing creative activities and ideas to keep people entertained during the lockdown.

Northamptonshire country parks have been sharing creative activities and ideas to keep people entertained during the lockdown.

The posts, which have been posted to their Facebook page, include making ‘miniature beasts’ using recycling waste, a home-made rain gauge tutorial and natural bunting out of leaves from the garden.

The ideas form part of the Active Parks Project, which aims to encourage people to use the parks to improve their physical and mental health, as well as interact with nature at home.

Northamptonshire is home to six country parks which receive around 1.5 million visits each year. The parks host a range of activities throughout the year including running groups, outdoor learning courses and open water swimming, but are currently closed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Councillor Sandra Naden-Horley, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services said: “Our country parks offer amazing scenery and beautiful landscapes, but it is important to remember you can also enjoy nature at home.

“These ideas are a fantastic way to entertain the family and encourage little ones to get involved in the outdoors and experience its great benefits for both physical and mental wellbeing.

“We hope that people will enjoy these activities and we look forward to welcoming them back into our country parks when they reopen.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.