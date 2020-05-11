New local Business launches at height of pandemic

Published: 11th May 2020 11:11

Brackley in South Northants based PPE Warehouse Ltd started business at the height of the C19 (Covid 19) crisis, to serve the growing needs of the commercial sector for PPE.



Peter Smallwood, Managing Director, said: “Many would say what we have achieved during the lockdown is impossible, however we have done it.

"We have set up a 27,000 sq ft warehouse with ERP system, established supply chain’s, bought in stock, built a website, taken some pre sales and found experienced staff. All while working from home.



"I will not pretend that it’s been easy however, today’s technology has allowed us to set up a Business which has not required adjustment to new working conditions – it’s been geared to these new circumstances from day one”



The business is part owned by a large medical sector supplier and run by people used to driving successful businesses – whether that be online, manufacturing or distribution.



Smallwood comments: “It’s clear already that many small and medium sized businesses are worried about what they need for staff and customers in terms of PPE and associated product. They want to do what’s reasonable to protect all stakeholders.

"That’s where ukppewarehouse come in. We are stocking everything from face shields and masks, through to touch free hand sanitizer stations and social distancing stickers.

"We believe we have what’s needed for a one stop shop, which can be ordered online at www.ukppewarehouse.com and delivered by courier”



Smallwood tells us “Our focus is the new PPE sector serving logistics, retail, hair and beauty and medical sectors. From SME through to multi national.”



In parallel, new products are in prototype stage and about to be launched into production to serve the healthcare sector. “We believe there are significant opportunities for this sector with the right products our agility will allow us to serve these emerging markets.

"Listening to what customers and potential customers need, supported by outward looking, driven staff will, we believe, serve the business well as it moves forward”



Exciting times for this Northamptonshire business. For more information go to www.ukppewarehouse.com

