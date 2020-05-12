Work resumed at the Tove Valley Centre site on May 11th

Steele & Bray Ltd resumed work at the TVC site on Monday 11th May 2020, in accordance with Government guidance and following best practice as provided by the Construction Leadership Council. At Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship, we will continue to pray for the safety and well-being of those working on the site and their families.

As a fellowship, we are committed to PRAYING for our local community. If you would like prayer, we would love to hear from you.

Please send us a message via social media:

Facebook https://facebook.com/TVBFTowcester/

Twitter https://twitter.com/TVBFTOWCESTER

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/tvbf.towcester/

You can also send an email to comms@tvbf.co.uk. We regularly post bible verses and events on social media, please follow us to stay informed.

We have also been adapting our usual activities to provide continued contact and support. Melanie, our YOUTH, CHILDREN AND FAMILIES team leader at TVBF is working with young people and their families remotely, mostly using online platforms such as Zoom.

She is organising family quizzes once a fortnight, weekly online youth socials for secondary aged children, and weekly Bible story times for primary aged children. As a church, we are still in touch with the mums and carers who come to our Wednesday Tots group through WhatsApp. Each week, Melanie is encouraging young people and their families to reflect on positive things that are coming out of this time. For more information about how our church might be able to support you and your families at this time, please contact Melanie on youth@tvbf.co.uk.

We also work collaboratively with other churches, organisations and individuals in Towcester. Some of our furloughed members have joined others volunteering at the Towcester FOODBANK, delivering food to people unable to afford to buy it. Anyone with an e-voucher number can now ring it in to the Foodbank every weekday morning from 10 am to 12 noon, on 07724 832043. Anyone new to the Foodbank and unable to afford to buy food can ring Laura Green at SNC on 01327 322107 to get an e-voucher.

Another collaborative project is the RENEW169 WELLBEING CAFE, which has closed its physical doors but has remained in touch with people by email, telephone (especially for those without internet access), Facebook and Zoom.

There is a Zoom session at 2pm every Monday (Coffee & Chat) and Tuesday (includes a joint activity such as a quiz or crossword) plus opportunities to take part in a range of activities including a virtual choir, photography reading and writing group.

The Café is managed by one of our church members who is concerned that many people are struggling with their mental health and other issues, and has made a number of referrals to partner organisations. Shelagh reports that there has been considerable growth in the numbers of people accessing the Café's Facebook page, where details of activities and how to access support from elsewhere can be found.

However, Shelagh is aware that this method doesn't suit everyone, so can be contacted by telephone Monday to Wednesday on 07761 041203 or by email wellbeingmanager169@gmail.com which can also be used to request a newsletter.

