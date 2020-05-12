VE Day 75th Anniversary Celebrated by Towcester Evening WI

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 12th May 2020 11:32

Towcester Evening WI members were originally set to serve teas in the Town Hall following Towcester’s Commemorations with the Royal British Legion and St Lawrence Church.

However, following the Government guidelines members were invited to have a brew and cake in their own gardens on VE Day instead.

The WI aims to “Adapt, Strive and Thrive” through these challenging times.

