The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
The Garage at Blakesley

Testimonials

"I really enjoy your Towcester site there is just so much going on"
- June F
Applications for Northants Police, Fire and Crime Scrutiny Panel

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 12th May 2020 09:41
Northamptonshire County Council is inviting applications for independent members to join the Northamptonshire Police, Fire & Crime Panel.
 
The Panel is responsible for scrutinising the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, who is in charge of setting the priorities and resources for policing and the fire and rescue service in the county, including setting the annual budgets and Council Tax precepts.
 
The Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel acts as a check and balance on the Commissioner and holds him to account for the way in which he delivers these responsibilities.
 
Currently, independent members serve on the Panel along with councillors from each of the councils in Northamptonshire, and contribute to ensuring that the Panel has the knowledge and expertise to enable it to carry out its role effectively.
 
The independent members will be appointed to serve until April 2024 and will be paid travel and subsistence expenses, as well as being provided with appropriate training to carry out the role.
 
The Panel meets at least 5 times per year. There is also likely to be a variety of additional activities such as working groups, conferences and training seminars to which independent members will be invited and encouraged to attend.
 
For further details, including an application pack, please contact James Edmunds, Democratic Services, Northamptonshire County Council, One Angel Square, Angel Street, Northampton NN1 1ED, call 07500 605276 or email jedmunds@northamptonshire.gov.uk.
 
The closing date for submission of applications is Friday, 5 June 2020.
