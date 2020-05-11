Bell Plantation Garden Centre re-opens!
|Author: Ashley Warren
|Published: 11th May 2020 16:17
Poultry Centre Shop.Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Ashley Warren owner of Towcester's Bell Plantation Garden Centre said, "Today we are pleased to say we have now opened our Food Hall and Poultry Centre Shop.
"We have also re-opened our Online Shop too!
"We are still waiting for further clarrification on when we can fully open the full Garden Centre. We will keep you posted.
"Please check our updated opening times here
"Please note our Cafe will remain closed.
"During this time we have implemented strict social distancing measures to keep our team and customers as safe as possible!"
