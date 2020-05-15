Towcester Mill Bottle Shop Re-Opens

Author: John Evans Published: 12th May 2020 21:29

Towcester Mill Brewery is opening its pop-up Bottle Shop this weekend for the second time since it had to close its doors at the end of March 2020.

It will be available from outside the Mill this Friday 15 May 2020 and Saturday 16 May 2020 11am-3pm.



"We're so delighted we have enough stock to re-open our pop-up shop this weekend," explained director, John Evans. "It was extremely popular last month so we have worked hard to replenish our stock levels so we can satisfy the demand from our loyal customers once again!



"To ensure we comply with the two-metre social distancing recommendations, we are politely asking that all customers order and pay online by using our Click & Collect Service. All you then need to do is pull up outside the Mill and collect the beer, ensuring it is as quick and safe a system as possible."



Towcester Mill is offering cases of beer online, and each case holds 12 x 500ml bottles. Beer currently available includes Crooked Hooker, Mill Race and Rubio. There will also be a limited number of 10L (approx 17 pints) 'bag in boxes' in either Crooked Hooker or Mill Race.



"We are continuously reviewing the current situation and will keep you up to date as much as possible as to what we plan to do going forward," added John. "We hope that by providing this pop-up shop we keep everyone's spirits up a little while longer!"



All orders must be purchased online via www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk.

