Towcester Welcomes New Mayor

Author: Lizzi Bucklow-Holt Published: 13th May 2020 14:42

Cllr Richard Dallyn, Towcester Town MayorCouncillor Richard Dallyn was inaugurated as
Towcester Town Mayor for 2020/21

Towcester Town Council is delighted to announce, that following the Annual Meeting of the Town Council on Monday 18th May 2020, Councillor Richard Dallyn was inaugurated as Towcester Town Mayor for 2020/21 and Councillor Damian Reynolds as Deputy Town Mayor, which was held, in these unique times, as an online event.

Councillor Dallyn who has been a Towcester Town Councillor since 2015, is also one of the town's five district councillors on South Northants Council where he is chairman of the Planning Committee.

However, due to the continuing lockdown there is no immediate prospect of organising events in town to raise money for the Town Mayor's nominated charity, Macmillan Cancer Support, Northants.

An early casualty of the current situation is the cancellation of this year's Midsummer Music Festival scheduled for June.

"I'm hoping we can start to arrange things later in the year, such as quizzes, a pantomime, and maybe something musical, or outdoors. All our plans discussed before March have had to be shelved, but they're not forgotten," said Councillor Dallyn.

The Town Mayor's term of office continues until next May, so it may be a case of cramming all the planned events into the last few months. Please follow Towcester Town Mayor's Facebook page for updates.

"Meanwhile, I'm impressed, but not surprised, by the great community spirit being shown in Towcester," he said.
"The Thursday evening claps for the NHS have become an opportunity to deepen and develop contacts with neighbours."

If anyone would like to contribute to the Mayor's charity ahead of any staged events, your generosity would be very welcome.

"It's understandable that all the emphasis is on tackling Covid-19, but many people are affected by cancer. It may not always be life-threatening, but it is life-changing, and the work that Macmillan does is so important for all of us here in Towcester and elsewhere," said Councillor Dallyn.

Any contributions you care to make would be very gratefully received. Please make cheque donations payable to Town Mayor's Charities and post to the Towcester Town Council at The Town Hall, 86 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northamptonshire, NN12 6BS. 

Selfie by Councillor Dallyn! 

