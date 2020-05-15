NN12

Local News Worrying signs over birds of prey Author: Northants Police Published: 15th May 2020 10:26 Worrying signs that incidents of birds of prey being killed or injured could be on rise. Worrying signs that incidents of birds of prey being killed or injured could be on rise.



Northamptonshire Police is joining with other police forces across the country on Friday, 15th May 2020, in a virtual Operation Owl day of action to highlight bird of prey persecution as numbers of reported incidents show no signs of slowing down.



Launched in February 2018, Operation Owl is a joint initiative by North Yorkshire Police, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), together with the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks and the Nidderdale AONB.



The initiative set out to raise awareness of raptor persecution, encouraging the public to be vigilant for signs of this criminal activity, and to report suspicious activity to the police.



In June last year, Operation Owl was rolled out nationally and the first awareness weekend was held in September 2019 with 26 police forces taking part across the whole of the UK.



A second national weekend of action was planned for last month (April) with 36 police forces asking to be involved. However, that sadly had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Superintendent Nick Lyall, Chair of the England and Wales Raptor Persecution Priority Delivery Group (RPPDG) said: “We’ve heard from various police forces across the country that they have seen no let-up in incidents of raptor persecution being reported and some areas have seen a significant rise in the past few weeks which is very worrying.



“Whilst it is not possible to hold a weekend of action at this time, we wanted to use social media and online channels to raise awareness of bird of prey persecution and to take a stand against this unacceptable crime.



“The three vital pieces of information we want to make everyone aware of are Recognise, Record and Report – how to recognise bird of prey persecution, how to record it and how to report it.



“If you notice anything suspicious, like a dead or injured bird of prey, or a suspicious trap, call the police on 101. Take pictures on your phone, and remember please do not interfere with what could be a crime scene or a lawfully placed trap.



“Please share our messages with your networks online and please be vigilant for signs of raptor persecution when you are out and about taking your daily exercise. Everyone has a part to play in helping put an end to this relentless persecution.”



More information at:

