NN12

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Towcester

Slim your bin for the Climate Change Challenge

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 18th May 2020 09:04
Slim your bin for the Climate Change ChallengeSlim your bin for the Climate Change ChallengeResidents in South Northamptonshire are being challenged to reduce, reuse and recycle to help shrink their carbon footprint and save money.
 
Cllr Dermot Bambridge, South Northamptonshire Council’s portfolio holder for environmental services, said: "Every time we throw something away, all of the resources that went into making it are thrown away too.
 
"These include all the materials that went into making it, plus all the energy and emissions from its manufacture and the transportation involved in its distribution.
 
"If any item or product we throw away still has a use, then we are throwing away our hard-earned money too.
 
"So, this month we are asking everybody to see how much they can slim their bin by taking simple steps; such as reducing their food waste, finding ways to reuse things and challenging people to have a go at mending clothes and broken toys or other household items."
 
South Northamptonshire Council’s Climate Change Challenge started in March and helps people to understand their impact on the environment by using the WWF carbon calculator.
 
For more tips and ideas on how to slim your bin visit - https://www.southnorthants.gov.uk/ClimateChangeChallenge.
Comments

