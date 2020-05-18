NN12

Local News Slim your bin for the Climate Change Challenge Author: Gavin Moore Published: 18th May 2020 09:04 Slim your bin for the Climate Change Challenge Slim your bin for the Climate Change Challenge



Cllr Dermot Bambridge, South Northamptonshire Council’s portfolio holder for environmental services, said: "Every time we throw something away, all of the resources that went into making it are thrown away too.



"These include all the materials that went into making it, plus all the energy and emissions from its manufacture and the transportation involved in its distribution.



"If any item or product we throw away still has a use, then we are throwing away our hard-earned money too.



"So, this month we are asking everybody to see how much they can slim their bin by taking simple steps; such as reducing their food waste, finding ways to reuse things and challenging people to have a go at mending clothes and broken toys or other household items."



South Northamptonshire Council’s Climate Change Challenge started in March and helps people to understand their impact on the environment by using the WWF carbon calculator.



