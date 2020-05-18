South Northants PPE supplies company has successful launch

Published: 18th May 2020

Local PPE supplies company has a successful launch.



PPE Warehouse Ltd has had a successful launch both locally and nationally. The Brackley, South Northamptonshire based business secured orders from local customers and major national retailers in its first week of operation and far exceeded initial forecasts.

Considering this Business was only formed in the last four weeks, it’s a remarkable achievement.



Peter Smallwood, MD of PPE Warehouse Ltd, commented “It’s a nerve wracking process launching a new Business, particularly in the current environment, however the hard work of staff and suppliers has paid off.



"I have to say a huge thanks to the customers who put their faith in us from day one. I have been in touch with a fair number personally to check they are happy with the service they received. Its critical as we move forward to retain each and everyone of them”



Smallwood has been particularly pleased with customers taking the opportunity to have product drop shipped to multiple sites and customers. “We have a clear strategy to serve the logistics, retail, health care, hair and beauty sectors. Many organisations have multiple sites.

"Our ability to package and ship product to individuals and sites is already paying dividends.”



However, he says it’s also gratifying to see smaller orders being placed by individuals both locally and nationally. “Customers are visiting our website www.ukppewarehouse.com, and placing orders night and day”



All this while driving a product development programme which saw an order placed this week for tooling and manufacture for a new Halo product coming to market in July 2020.



“There’s still plenty more to do, but with the drive of everyone involved we see nothing but opportunities in front of the Business.”



