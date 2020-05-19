  • Bookmark this page

Resignation of Grange Park ward member

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 19th May 2020 09:15
Following the resignation of Cllr Adil Sadygov there is a vacancy in South Northamptonshire Council’s Grange Park Ward and a notice of vacancy has been published today, Monday, 18 May 2020.
 
Normally a by-election would be held as soon as possible, however the Coronavirus regulations, which have delayed all local elections, will not allow an election to take place before May 2021.
 
In addition, SNC and the Grange Park Ward will cease to exist on 1 April 2021 in-line with the reorganisation of local government in Northamptonshire.
 
Richard Ellis, returning officer for South Northamptonshire, said: “Grange Park is represented by a second SNC member, in this case Cllr Andrew Grant.
 
“Cllr Grant is highly experienced and is at the centre of decision making locally as a member of the SNC cabinet.
 
“This is an unusual situation, but I would assure Grange Park residents that their voice will continue to be heard.”
 
Local elections have been suspended in-line with the Local Government and Police Crime Commissioner (Coronavirus) (Postponement of Elections and Referendums) (England and Wales) Regulations 2020.
 
In April 2021 Grange Park will become an area within the new West Northamptonshire Council, for which elections will be held in May 2021.
 
For more information visit our website https://www.southnorthants.gov.uk/info/11/elections/156/elections-in-progress
 
