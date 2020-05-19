Moving back to normal and keeping you safe during property viewings

Author: Craig Bees Published: 19th May 2020 13:32

Viewings are back but with important changes in place



Here with our latest property update re Covid 10 …. and good news as lockdown restrictions ease and life begins to return to some kind of normal.



Great to report that our office is now open for business. We are operating with a skeleton staff on an appointment-only basis, with new viewing and valuation protocols in place. A number of our staff are working from home.

You can now move house although the process of finding and moving into a new home is different. We have adapted our practices and procedures in line with Government advice to ensure that the risk of spread of coronavirus is reduced as much as possible. It is of course still vital that everyone stays alert and safe.



Prior to any viewing, we will check on the health of both viewers and occupants. If anyone has isolated because of symptoms or is in the vulnerable category, we will not unfortunately be able to conduct the viewing.



Where possible, initial viewings will be done virtually as all physical viewings are limited to members of the same household. When viewing properties we will avoid touching surfaces and bring our own hand sanitiser, wear masks and gloves, as will the viewers. The number of people on a viewing is limited to a maximum of two from the same household, with no children allowed.



In preparation, we ask you to open all internal doors and vacate the property whilst the viewing is taking place. Ensure surfaces, such as door handles, are cleaned with disinfectant after each viewing.



Anyone involved in any aspect of the home-moving process should practice social distancing in line with public health advice.



When moving between properties, you and those in your household should try to do as much of the packing yourself as you can. Where this is not possible, you should speak to removal firms in advance.



If you are particularly worried about the risk of infection, then speak to the professionals involved, the estate agent or removers as they may be able to put in place extra measures.



I hope this advice helps, if you have any queries just contact our office and we will be happy to help you further.



To end the column on a more positive note, great to see South Northants mentioned in the Sunday Times Great Places To Live In the UK - lovely villages, great location, excellent road/rail network …. all the things we pretty much take for granted living here!





Help to Buy Scheme: still available on all Moat Lane development properties in Towcester with part exchange also considered. Contact us on (01327) 359164.

Monthly draw: still time to enter May’s draw for the chance to win a case of Italian wines (red/whites/mixed) or a one month’s membership at Whittlebury Hall Leisure Club.

How To Enter: every valuation and instruction for sale or rental between now and next Wednesday (May 27 2020) will be entered into the draw, the winners being notified by e-mail.

If you’re thinking of selling or letting your property and want to win one of these great prizes on offer call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team.

Until next time.

Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co

E-mail me at craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk

Visit our website www.bartramandco.co.uk and follow us on Twitter@bartramandcotow

Tel: (01327) 359164

Fax: (01327) 359166

