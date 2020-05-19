  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bell Plantation Garden Centre

Testimonials

"The site is excellent and a very useful source of information."
- Alison Burnley
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Car parks re-open at Northamptonshire Country Parks

Author: Kat Woodcock Published: 19th May 2020 15:52
As of Tuesday 19 May 2020, Northamptonshire County Council has opened the car parks at each of its country parks. As of Tuesday 19 May 2020, Northamptonshire County Council has opened the car parks at each of its country parks.

As of Tuesday 19 May 2020, Northamptonshire County Council has opened the car parks at each of its country parks.

Drivers will now be able to park at the Council’s five country parks in the county, which so far have only been accessible on foot.

Those who do visit country parks are asked to observe correct social distancing measures and show respect for other park users and staff. Dog walkers must also keep their dogs on a lead where other people are present, in order to ensure two metre distances are maintained.

Public toilets at the parks are currently closed, and play areas and cafes will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Cllr Sandra Naden-Horley, county council cabinet member for corporate and community services said: “We understand that members of the public are keen to get outdoors again and we have been busy devising a strategy to make it safe for people to visit our country parks. 

“We are likely to experience long queues in the first weekend of re-opening and visitors will be expected to abide by social distancing guidance, taking extra care around their own hygiene and respecting the safety of others.

“Keeping visitors, staff and local communities safe as lockdown restrictions evolve is our top priority, and this means we need to continue social distancing, avoid creating hotspots, and discourage gatherings in line with central government guidance.”

Normal parking charges are in operation at Northamptonshire country parks and the money raised will go back into maintaining the sites.

Season tickets can also be displayed for up to two months after the expiry date and season ticket holders are discouraged from trying to amend the ticket themselves, as this will invalidate the ticket.

In line with Public Health England guidance, residents who are vulnerable, or who are showing symptoms which may indicate coronavirus, should not visit country parks at all.

Residents are advised to check the council’s website for additional details. Please visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies