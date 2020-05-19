NN12

Local News Car parks re-open at Northamptonshire Country Parks Author: Kat Woodcock Published: 19th May 2020 15:52 As of Tuesday 19 May 2020, Northamptonshire County Council has opened the car parks at each of its country parks. As of Tuesday 19 May 2020, Northamptonshire County Council has opened the car parks at each of its country parks.



Drivers will now be able to park at the Council’s five country parks in the county, which so far have only been accessible on foot.



Those who do visit country parks are asked to observe correct social distancing measures and show respect for other park users and staff. Dog walkers must also keep their dogs on a lead where other people are present, in order to ensure two metre distances are maintained.



Public toilets at the parks are currently closed, and play areas and cafes will remain closed for the foreseeable future.



Cllr Sandra Naden-Horley, county council cabinet member for corporate and community services said: “We understand that members of the public are keen to get outdoors again and we have been busy devising a strategy to make it safe for people to visit our country parks.



“We are likely to experience long queues in the first weekend of re-opening and visitors will be expected to abide by social distancing guidance, taking extra care around their own hygiene and respecting the safety of others.



“Keeping visitors, staff and local communities safe as lockdown restrictions evolve is our top priority, and this means we need to continue social distancing, avoid creating hotspots, and discourage gatherings in line with central government guidance.”



Normal parking charges are in operation at Northamptonshire country parks and the money raised will go back into maintaining the sites.



Season tickets can also be displayed for up to two months after the expiry date and season ticket holders are discouraged from trying to amend the ticket themselves, as this will invalidate the ticket.



In line with Public Health England guidance, residents who are vulnerable, or who are showing symptoms which may indicate coronavirus, should not visit country parks at all.



Residents are advised to check the council's website for additional details. Please visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk